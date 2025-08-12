BSF kills Pak intruder near IB in Kathua

JAMMU, Aug 11: On Pakistani intruder was killed by the BSF troops on Monday evening while he was trying to cross the International Border (IB) in Kathua District of Jammu region.

The BSF has also lodged a strong protest with Pak Rangers in this regard, the spokesman said.

“On the evening of August 11th, the BSF troops observed a suspicious movement wherein a Pakistani national was observed crossing the IB and approaching aggressively towards border fence in district Kathua, Jammu,” the spokesman said.

The Pakistani national was warned by the alert troops of the BSF but he paid no heed. The BSF troops sensing threat fired on him.

He was taken into the custody by the BSF and shifted to nearest Hospital in injured condition. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the spokesman said, while adding, “strong protest has been lodged with Pakistan”.