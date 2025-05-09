BSF foils major infiltration bid along International Border in J&K’s Samba

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt along the International Boundary in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The attempt was made around 11 pm on May 8.

In a post on X, BSF Jammu wrote, “At around 2300 hours on 8 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K.”

Earlier, Defence sources also said that the Indian Army shot down two Pakistani drones in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The drones were intercepted during a heavy exchange of artillery fire between Indian and Pakistani forces.

According to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Pakistan also tried to target military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, all located near the International Border. The Indian Armed Forces responded strongly, and no loss of life was reported.

In a post on X, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff stated: “Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu and Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic and non-kinetic means.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting on Thursday with the Director Generals of all border guarding forces to review the current security situation along India’s borders.

The meeting was focused on evaluating the preparedness and readiness of Indian forces after Pakistan launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on Indian regions, including Jammu and Rajasthan. Targeted areas included Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and Jaisalmer. All incoming missiles were intercepted by Indian air defence systems, and no major damage was reported.

In a separate meeting, the Home Minister also reviewed the security at airports across India with the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in view of the heightened alert at key infrastructure locations.

These developments come after India launched “Operation Sindoor” on May 7. During the operation, the Indian Armed Forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to Indian officials, the strikes targeted infrastructure linked to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The operation was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir (ANI)