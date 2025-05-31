BSF dismantled over 118 Pak posts during ‘Op Sindoor’: Amit Shah

Srinagar, May 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that during Operation Sindoor, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel destroyed over 118 Pakistani posts and dismantled their entire surveillance network in a retaliatory operation following unprovoked shelling on Indian civilian areas.

While addressing BSF personnel and meeting with families affected by cross-border shelling in Poonch, Shah lauded the force’s courage, preparedness, and precision during heightened tensions with Pakistan.

“The scale of damage inflicted on Pakistan’s forward positions was a direct response to their attacks on Indian civilians,” Shah said. He added that the operation, conducted along the Jammu, Rajasthan, and Kutch frontiers, was executed swiftly and decisively, based on accurate intelligence.

Home minister was accompanied by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, the BSF Director General, and other senior officials.

Addressing the jawans, Shah expressed national gratitude for the BSF’s vigilance and commitment.

“No attack can harm us within our borders because the first line of defence is the chest of a BSF soldier. Every child in the country recognizes the BSF as the sentinels of our nation,” he said.

He credited the BSF’s bravery to their deep sense of patriotism and willingness to make the supreme sacrifice.

“Such courage comes only from pride in the nation and the spirit of sacrifice in the heart,” Shah said.

In a strong message to Pakistan, he condemned the targeting of civilian areas in Poonch, including temples, gurudwaras, madrasas, and residential homes.

“India did not strike any military or civilian institutions in Pakistan. We responded with precision and restraint, targeting only terror infrastructure,” he asserted.

The Home Minister further said that Indian forces also damaged nine airbases and multiple surveillance sites, forcing Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire.

At the event, Shah handed over government job appointment letters to families affected by the cross-border attacks, reaffirming the government’s commitment to their welfare.

“Compensation and jobs can’t replace lives lost, but they represent the nation’s sentiments and solidarity,” he said.

He also announced that a relief package will soon be unveiled to compensate for the destruction of homes and commercial establishments in Poonch. “The Government of India stands like a rock with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

About recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, Shah said the cowardly attack on innocent pilgrims was met with decisive action. For the first time, Indian forces demolished terror headquarters inside Pakistan, eliminating hundreds of terrorists.”

He added, “Pakistan’s retaliation exposed its own complicity, revealing to the world that it shelters terrorism.”

Shah praised the public’s response across Jammu and Kashmir. The spirit of patriotism shown by citizens from the Valley to Poonch and Kathua has strengthened the resolve of the entire nation.”

The government focused on civilian protection, Shah added, and infrastructure development on the borders.

“Over 9,500 bunkers have been built under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. These have saved countless lives during recent attacks, and we plan to build more.”

HM Shah said that terror and talks, or terror and trade, cannot go hand-in-hand. Blood and water cannot flow together. The journey of development that began in 2014 will continue, undeterred by those who try to derail peace through violence.”