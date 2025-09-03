BSF airlifts 47 Civilians from flood-hit village in Akhnoor

Follow us on

In a swift and challenging rescue mission, the Border Security Force (BSF) evacuated 47 civilians from Village Fattu Kotli in Akhnoor area of Jammu on Wednesday after the locality was marooned due to heavy flooding.

According to BSF spokesperson, the operation was carried out with the help of two helicopters pressed into service to ensure the safe evacuation of stranded residents.

The BSF reiterated its resolve not only to safeguard the country’s borders but also to extend timely humanitarian assistance to citizens during natural calamities.

Authorities said the evacuated families have been shifted to safer locations, while relief measures are being coordinated with local administration.