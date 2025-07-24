“Brotherhood we once had is fading now”: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and President of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Thursday voiced concern over what he called “fading brotherhood” and underlined the need to respect everyone irrespective of their political views.

Azad was in Reasi district to offer his condolences to a party worker on his father’s death.

During his interaction with the media, he said, “I’ve always believed that whoever you know, regardless of their religion or party, should be respected. Politics is temporary, but we are human beings first. Whether we are Hindus, Muslims, or belong to any party, the brotherhood we once had in Jammu and Kashmir is fading now,” Azad remarked.

Calling for an end to divisive politics, Azad urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir “to come together and rebuild the social fabric based on peace, respect, and cooperation. Only through collective effort can the region progress toward stability and development.”

During his visit, Azad also patiently heard the concerns of the residents and assured them that their issues would be taken up at the appropriate platforms. He was accompanied by several senior party leaders and workers from across the Reasi district.

He also reiterated his demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that it is essential for the region’s progress.

Azad said, “For the sake of development, for progress in the state, statehood is necessary. And statehood is not a Hindu-Muslim issue, not just a Kashmiri issue. It affects every party, every religion, every region. Whether someone is from BJP in Jammu or from the National Conference in Kashmir, or from Congress or PDP, whether Hindu or Muslim–statehood is essential for all.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress party protested against the Central government on Tuesday for “cheating the people of Jammu and Kashmir” and not fulfilling the demand for reinstating the statehood of the region post the abrogation of Article 370.

Congress leader and party’s general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, while participating in the protest at Jantar Mantar, said that the Centre is going back on its word after promising statehood to the region.

“The government of India is cheating the people of Jammu Kashmir. They have already promised statehood for Jammu Kashmir, which they are not doing at all. We heard about a Union Territory becoming a state, we have never heard of a state becoming a Union Territory. They have done so much injustice to the people of J-K,” Venugopal said amid sloganeering by party workers.

“The people have come from different parts of JK, they came with difficulty. Indian National Congress solidly stands with the people of J-K,” he added.

Regarding the statehood demand, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) had organised the ‘Our state, our right’ programme across Jammu and Kashmir.

Party leader Imran Masood, also at the protest told ANI, “We are with the people of J-K for getting them statehood. Congress is resolute in giving the people of J-K their rights. You have stolen the rights of the people”

In August 5, 2019, the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repealed Article 370 of the Constitution, effectively ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, in a smiliar development, Kavinder Gupta was also appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh.

The restoration of statehood has been a key demand from the regional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories in August 2019. (ANI)