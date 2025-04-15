Kashmir

BRO reopens world’s highest motorable road at Umling La

Early opening comes as major boost for bikers, adventure seekers

Umar Raina
Umar Raina
2 Min Read

Ladakh, Apr 14: In a remarkable feat of engineering and endurance, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has reopened the iconic Umling La Pass—perched at an altitude of 19,024 feet and recognized as the world’s highest motorable road—two months ahead of schedule.

This early opening comes as a major boost for bikers, adventure seekers, and tourists eager to explore the breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh. It offers an early window into the region’s high-altitude wonders just as the summer season begins to set in.

In a Post on “X” Border Roads Organisation has thrown open the iconic Umling La Pass—the world’s highest motorable road at 19,024 ft—two months ahead of schedule. This provides bikers & tourist a head start into Ladakh .

Overcoming extreme altitudes and harsh conditions, the BRO team has once again demonstrated unmatched dedication and engineering brilliance. A proud milestone in strengthening India’s border connectivity.

Despite the daunting challenges posed by extreme altitudes, freezing temperatures, and treacherous terrain, the BRO team once again showcased their unwavering commitment and technical brilliance in restoring access to this strategic and symbolic route.

“This is not just a road—it’s a testament to human resilience, national pride, and our unwavering commitment to enhancing border infrastructure,” said a BRO official.

You Might Also Like

LG releases ‘Patra Panchang’ calendar

4 detained, 5 vehicles seized for illegal mining in Kulgam: Police

Pulwama’s Patalbagh village: A trailblazer for integrated organic farming

EPFO achieves milestones through ‘flexi-working’, other initiatives

DC Ganderbal inspects facilities, progress of ongoing works at Transit Camp Wandhama

Share This Article
Previous Article JKSA expresses gratitude to EAM for repatriation of trafficked Kashmiri youth
Next Article GMC Anantnag to soon install MRI scan
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

GMC Anantnag to soon install MRI scan
Kashmir
JKSA expresses gratitude to EAM for repatriation of trafficked Kashmiri youth
Kashmir
Dy CM convenes public darbar at Lam Nowshera
Jammu
Fire Service Day: DFES pays tributes to ‘Bombay Dock Explosion’ martyrs
Jammu