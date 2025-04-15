BRO reopens world’s highest motorable road at Umling La

Ladakh, Apr 14: In a remarkable feat of engineering and endurance, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has reopened the iconic Umling La Pass—perched at an altitude of 19,024 feet and recognized as the world’s highest motorable road—two months ahead of schedule.

In a Post on “X” Border Roads Organisation has thrown open the iconic Umling La Pass—the world’s highest motorable road at 19,024 ft—two months ahead of schedule. This provides bikers & tourist a head start into Ladakh .

“This is not just a road—it’s a testament to human resilience, national pride, and our unwavering commitment to enhancing border infrastructure,” said a BRO official.