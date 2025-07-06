BRO improves pathway to Amarnath for ease of devotees: Director General Lt General Raghu Srinivasan

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan on Sunday informed that the statutory body under the Defence Ministry has been tasked to improve the stretches taken by the devotees for the Amarnath yatra.

The tracks for the two approaches – Chandanwari and Baltal – taken by the devotees to the Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, which were merely three to four feet wide, have been widened to 12 feet, he added.

“We are very fortunate and blessed as the BRO to be associated with the projects involving religious destinations in the extreme parts of our northern borders. The Amarnath Yatra has two approaches: one from Chandanwari and one from Baltal. The tracks of both these approaches were initially just three to four feet wide. We were honoured that the LG, Manoj Sinha, had tasked the Border Roads Organisation with improving the 45 km long stretches of the Amarnath Shrine. The stretches have been widened to 12 feet,” Lt General Srinivasan told ANI.

He further stated that the BRO had taken effective measures to ensure that the geological conditions were not disturbed in the eco-sensitive region. He added that handrails for 32 kilometres along the Amaranth route have been installed for the ease of devotees.

“What has also been done is that considering the extreme religious significance of this location, extreme care has been taken to ensure that the geological conditions are not disturbed, the eco-sensitivities are maintained, and that whatever work we had to carry out was done by prudent technical means. We are very grateful that we got this task, and we are hopeful that the Amarnath yatra, with its due reverence, is completed,” Lt General Srinivasan said.

The pilgrims undertaking the annual Amarnath Yatra have expressed appreciation for the security forces and the overall arrangements along the Pahalgam route, saying that they feel safe and supported in their spiritual journey to the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnath Ji.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated that around 26,000-27,000 pilgrims have visited the Amarnath Yatra since the start of the annual pilgrimage, dispelling the misconception that the enthusiasm of pilgrims would decrease following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Union Minister attributed the high turnout of pilgrims as a testament to the government’s success and said that people have confidence that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there would be no shortcomings in the security arrangements. (ANI)