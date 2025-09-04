BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

BRO Chief discusses post-flood scenario with Chief Secy

RK Online Desk
Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, PVSM, VSM, Director General Border Roads (DGBR), today called on Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, at the Civil Secretariat here.

The DGBR was accompanied by Brig Rakesh Kumar Mishra, Chief Engineer Project Sampark, and Col Vishal Kumar Srivastava, Technical Secretary to DGBR.

During the meeting, Lt Gen Srinivasan apprised the Chief Secretary about the ongoing measures being undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to restore inter-divisional connectivity across J&K, particularly in the aftermath of the recent flood-like situation. He informed that men and machinery have been mobilized on a war footing to ensure early restoration of road services across theUT.

The DGBR shared an updated status of various key road stretches currently under restoration and briefed about the anticipated timelines for reopening of the key arterial roads of J&K.

He reiterated the commitment of the BRO to make these vital links motorable at the earliest possible time and assured full readiness to facilitate the smooth movement of essential supplies and traffic.

The Chief Secretary, while interacting with the DGBR, emphasized the crucial role of road connectivity for the sustenance of the mountainous region of J&K. He highlighted that apart from being vital for the transport of essential commodities, these roads also carry immense strategic importance.

Underscoring the urgency of the task, he also called for doubling efforts to ensure early completion of restoration works. He noted that in a hilly region like J&K, roads are the lifelines for its inhabitants and expressed appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the BRO in maintaining and restoring these crucial stretches despite facing formidable challenges.

The Chief Secretary conveyed confidence that the BRO would once again live up to public expectations by restoring vital road connectivity in record time and assured the Organisation of full cooperation and support from the civil administration.

