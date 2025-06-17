Srinagar, Jun 16 British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron on Monday called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah here.
“The British High Commissioner, Ms. Lindy Cameron, along with her team, called on the Chief Minister today,” Abdullah posted on his official X handle.
However, the chief minister did not elaborate on the issues that he and the visiting diplomat discussed during the meeting. (PTI)
British high comm meets CM Abdullah
