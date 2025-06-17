Top Stories

British high comm meets CM Abdullah

RK News
RK News
0 Min Read

Srinagar, Jun 16 British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron on Monday called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah here.
“The British High Commissioner, Ms. Lindy Cameron, along with her team, called on the Chief Minister today,” Abdullah posted on his official X handle.
However, the chief minister did not elaborate on the issues that he and the visiting diplomat discussed during the meeting. (PTI)

Don’t take pain killers without prescription: Doctors
Kashmir’s ecotourism destination Hokarsar wetland to be inaugurated soon
JK Press Corps backs Editors’ call for DAVP advertisement rates
4 terrorist associates held in Baramulla, Shopian
Govt orders special casual leave for Kashmiri migrant employees
Share This Article
Previous Article Health Minister reviews medical arrangements for SANJY 2025
Next Article Aug 5 & June 6 will be remembered in J&K’s history: LG Sinha
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Tourism Impact on Heritage
Editorial
PM awarded highest civilian honour of Cyprus
Top Stories
Amit Shah congratulates PM Modi for Cyprus’s highest award
Top Stories
Any terror attack in J&K will be treated as acts of war: LG
Top Stories