Bring facts about ‘rotten meat scandal ‘in Kashmir in Public domain: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq 

2 Min Read
Srinagar, May 31 (ANI): Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addresses the devotees during Friday prayers, at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo)

While addressing the Friday congregation at Jama Masjid Srinagar today, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr. Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq expressed deep concern over the rotten meat scandal that has shaken people’s trust and created widespread anxiety for the past more than two weeks.

In a statement issued here, Mirwaiz said that despite assurances in media by authorities regarding thorough investigation into this serious matter, not much is known about its follow up – which are the people behind it , for how long has it been going on , have any arrests been made? All this needs to be put in the public domain, to address people’s concern and anxiety with regard to this matter .

Mirwaiz said once that is done it is imperative that a foolproof mechanism is put in place to ensure such incidents never recur. “There should be no leniency whatsoever with those involved in this heinous act that puts people’s health and lives at grave risk,” he emphasized.

He stressed that Kashmir needs its own regulated slaughterhouses where proper hygiene, Islamic guidelines, and food safety measures are strictly observed. Both the government and the business community must gear up to establish these facilities, as the people cannot blindly trust what comes from outside without scrutiny.

Mirwaiz further said that the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), in its meeting yesterday, has constituted a 7-member committee comprising jurists from all schools of thought to deliberate on the issue. He added that MMU already has a Halal Certification Board, which will now be expanded and strengthened to ensure compliance with Islamic standards.

“MMU is fully willing to cooperate with the government in this matter to preserve the Islamic character of halal food and to safeguard the health and trust of our people,” Mirwaiz reiterated.

