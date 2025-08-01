Bridge misalignment in Kargil sparks outrage

Kargil, July 31: A partially constructed bridge in Kargil’s main city area has suddenly misaligned, raising serious concerns about the structural integrity and safety of the project. According to a statement issued here, the bridge, intended to connect Iqbal Bridge to Bazar, was meant to alleviate heavy traffic congestion on the Leh Highway to Kargil Bazar area. However, the deformation of its structure has sparked widespread criticism from various organizations, public leaders, and citizens.The Youth Action Committee, Kargil Ladakh, has strongly condemned the misalignment, describing it as an unfortunate incident that warrants a high-level enquiry. “The bridge’s deformation is a clear indication of possible poor construction practices and a lack of quality control,” said a spokesperson for the committee. “We demand a thorough investigation into the matter to identify those responsible and ensure accountability.”The public of Kargil is increasingly frustrated with the lack of transparency and accountability in infrastructure development projects in the district. Many believe that such incidents are a result of shoddy workmanship, corruption, and inadequate oversight. “This is not an isolated incident,” said a local resident. “There are several projects in Kargil where quality has been compromised for the sake of expediency and profits.”

In light of these concerns, the public has demanded the constitution of a high-level committee at the Council level to oversee all ongoing projects in the district. “We need a body that can ensure transparency, accountability, and quality control in infrastructure development,” said a prominent citizen. “Only then can we have faith in the projects being undertaken in our district.”The bridge project was touted as a solution to the traffic woes of Kargil, but its current state has raised more questions than answers. As the people of Kargil await answers and action, it remains to be seen whether the authorities will take concrete steps to address the concerns and ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.