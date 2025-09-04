Breach at Shalina Budgam: Lasjan, Soiteng, Nowgam, Vyethpora, Golpora, Padshahibagh & Mehjoor nagar residents asked to evacuate

Follow us on

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 04: Following reported breach at Shalina in Budgam, and as a preemptive & precautionary measure, district administration Srinagar has advised residents of Lasjan, Soiteng, Nowgam, Vyethpora, Golpora, Padshahibagh, Mehjoornagar to evacuate these areas and move to safer places.

A detailed order of the designated nodal officers of various relief centers and overall nodal officers of district administration & SMC has already been put into public domain for any assistance needed.

Besides, announcements through local committees, Masjids and local revenue & police authorities in these areas have already been made.

Meanwhile, people has been appealed to stay alert and not to panic.