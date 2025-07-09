BreakingNational

Brazil’s top honour reflects PM Modi’s impactful global leadership: Rajnath Singh

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read
Lucknow, Apr 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the gathering during the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Sociologist Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, in Lucknow on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being conferred with Brazil’s highest national honour, ‘The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.’ He said that the recognition reflected PM Modi’s impactful global leadership.

“Congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodiJi on being conferred with Brazil’s highest civilian honour, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross,” Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.

“This prestigious recognition reflects his impactful global leadership and highlights the growing respect for India on the world stage. A proud and inspiring moment for our people,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the Prime Minister. He called the award a proud moment for all Indians, describing it as a symbol of Bharat’s growing global stature.

“Congratulations to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodiJi on being conferred with Brazil’s highest national honour, ‘The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross’,” Adityanath wrote in a post on X.

He further added, “This prestigious recognition reflects your visionary leadership and dedicated efforts in strengthening India-Brazil relations through trust, cooperation, and shared global goals. A proud moment for all Indians and a symbol of the growing global stature of Bharat.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the highest civilian honour by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday.

PM Modi, who was on a State Visit to Brazil after participating in the BRICS Summit, received a warm ceremonial welcome at the Alvorada Palace in Brazil on Tuesday.

PM Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shared a hug as the President received the PM at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil.

He shared a unique moment of enjoying a harmonium performance alongside the Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

PM Modi enjoyed the Indian classical musical presentation, which used traditional instruments such as the Harmonium and Tabla, at his ceremonial welcome at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia.

“Broadening the horizons of the Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi warmly received by President @LulaOficial and First Lady @JanjaLula at the Alvorada Palace with a guard of honour & ceremonial welcome. Bilateral talks lie ahead,” posted Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

During his visit, PM Modi also expressed that India and Brazil share a unified approach towards the global fight against terrorism, emphasising “zero tolerance and zero double standards.” He further highlighted the growing defence cooperation between the two nations as a “symbol of deep mutual trust.” (ANI)

