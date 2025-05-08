Brave forces will avenge every attack: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, MAY 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday attended a high-level national security meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah via video conference, following the Indian armed forces’ precision strikes under Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Participating in the meeting from Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor was joined by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat, Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau Mahesh Dixit, Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti, and Joint Director IB Pankaj Thakur.

LG Sinha said the instructions issued by the Union Home Minister will be “implemented in letter and spirit.” He immediately issued directions to senior officials to take all necessary steps to neutralise any potential threats and ensure full preparedness across the Union Territory.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Lieutenant Governor reiterated his administration’s zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, calling the armed forces’ operation an “incredible example of resolve” following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead.

“Through Operation Sindoor, India has given a clear message: no matter where terrorists are hiding, our brave armed forces will find them and they will be punished for their heinous crimes,” he said. “The training camps of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and other outfits—responsible for decades of bloodshed—have been completely destroyed through measured and precise action.”

Referring to the 24 coordinated missile strikes on nine terror sites across the border, the Lieutenant Governor lauded the armed forces for their “precision, professionalism, and courage,” and said the operation has delivered a strong message both to the perpetrators and the global community.

Earlier in the day, LG Sinha conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation in border districts, in consultation with Deputy Commissioners and senior police and civil administration officials. He instructed the immediate relocation of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and directed officials to ensure provision of food, shelter, medical aid, and transportation.

“The safety of every citizen is our priority. The government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality,” he said, affirming that district administrations, Police, CAPFs, and Armed Forces are working in close coordination. “We are alert, equipped, and fully prepared to respond to any situation,” he added.

