An unidentified boy jumped into the river Jhelum from the Zaina Kadal bridge in Srinagar on Monday afternoon, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that soon after the incident, locals, who saw the boy jumping into the river, informed the police.

He said that teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

“Search and rescue operation is underway to trace the boy,” he said—(KNO)