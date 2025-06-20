Boy dies, sister critical after falling into tubewell

Budgam, June 19: Two siblings from Harwani village of Budgam district reportedly fell into a deep water tubewell, leading to the tragic death of a six-year-old boy, while his younger sister is in critical condition.

According to villagers the victims have been identified as Basit Ahmad Khan (7) and his sister Zainab (5), children of Mohammad Afrooz Khan, a resident of Harwani.

“After they fell into the tubewell, both children were discovered unconscious and were promptly transported to the nearby Sub-District Hospital by their family,” locals said.

Upon arrival at the hospital, doctors pronounced Basit dead, while Zainab was referred to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for more advanced treatment.

Th police have taken cognizance of the incident.