Kashmir

Boy dies, sister critical after falling into tubewell

ARIF RASHID
ARIF RASHID
1 Min Read

Budgam, June 19: Two siblings from Harwani village of Budgam district reportedly fell into a deep water tubewell, leading to the tragic death of a six-year-old boy, while his younger sister is in critical condition.

According to villagers the victims have been identified as Basit Ahmad Khan (7) and his sister Zainab (5), children of Mohammad Afrooz Khan, a resident of Harwani.

“After they fell into the tubewell, both children were discovered unconscious and were promptly transported to the nearby Sub-District Hospital by their family,” locals said.

Upon arrival at the hospital, doctors pronounced Basit dead, while Zainab was referred to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for more advanced treatment.

Th police have taken cognizance of the incident.

 

Tragic road accidents in Ganderbal district leave 14 injured
Kulgam man quits job to manage plant nurseries
Nearly 79% of school buses in Kashmir now have CCTVs
Orchard sanitation critical to prevent plant diseases: SKAUST  
DDC visits Shopian Town, inspects ongoing developmental works
Share This Article
Previous Article Rana releases booklet on eco-parks in B’la
Next Article Handwara farmers concerned over drought-like situation
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Terrorism is the enemy of humanity: PM Modi in Croatia
Top Stories
Govt ensuring safe return of J&K students from Iran: CM Abdullah
Top Stories
Op Sindhu: First batch of 9 Kashmiri students return from Iran
Top Stories
CM reviews Shri Amarnathji yatra readiness, essential services in Jammu Div
Top Stories