BreakingNational

Both pilots killed after IAF Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan’s Churu

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

A twin-seater trainer version of the Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Wednesday near Churu district of Rajasthan, resulting in the death of two pilots onboard.

The Indian Air Force posted on its official handle on X about the casualties in the accident.

IAF further said that no damage has been caused to any civil property, and a court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

 

 

“An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan today. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident. No damage to any civil property has been reported. IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief. A court of inquiry has been constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the Indian Air Force posted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the incident.

“Received the tragic news of an Indian Air Force aircraft crashing in the Ratangarh area of Churu district. Immediately after the incident, the administration is on alert mode, and instructions have been given to officials for relief and rescue operations. May God grant the departed souls a place at His divine feet and give the grieving families the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!” he posted on X.

The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh air base with two pilots onboard.

A similar incident took place three months earlier, in April, where a two-seater Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a night mission shortly after taking off from Jamnagar Airfield.

According to the Indian Air Force, the pilots had encountered a technical malfunction mid-flight and ejected to avoid damage to the airfield and nearby populated areas.

One of the IAF pilots, Siddharth Yadav, tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during the ejection, while the second pilot was injured in the incident.

Earlier, on March 7, a Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Ambala in Haryana, with the pilot ejecting safely. (ANI)

DU may drop papers on Pakistan, China, Islam in Political Science PG syllabus; teachers object
India all set to welcome cheetahs after 7 long decades of extinction
Illicit timber seized, case registered in Handwara
Morocco earthquake: Atleast 632 killed in 6.8 magnitude earthquake near Marrakesh
Leopard cub captured alive in Ganderbal
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Promote SKICC for MICE tourism, improve visibility of JKTDC rooms’: CM Omar Abdullah
Next Article Jammu Police attach Property under New Criminal Laws, Recover ₹75 Lakh in ₹2.39 Crore Job Scam
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir Parts
Breaking Kashmir
Police attach property of Pakistan-based terrorist handler in Kupwara
Breaking Kashmir
President delegates power to LG of Ladakh for Group ‘A’ Civil Service appointments
Breaking National
Jammu Police attach Property under New Criminal Laws, Recover ₹75 Lakh in ₹2.39 Crore Job Scam
Breaking Jammu