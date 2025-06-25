Both BJP, NC let down voters in J&K: Bukhari

Jammu, June 24: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Conference (NC) have let down the people in Jammu and Kashmir. He said people voted for these parties, giving them a significant mandate in Jammu and the valley, respectively.

He reiterated his demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, urging the Centre to “restore it without any further delay—not as a favour, but as the return of a right that was unjustly taken away on August 5, 2019”.

Bukhari made these remarks while speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a party event at the Jammu office, the Apni Party said in a statement issued here.

The event was organised to welcome new entrants into the party fold. The new members included Mohammad Arif, president of the Kisan and Tractor Union, among others. Raj Kumar Lalotra, who was formerly affiliated with the Apni Party, has also rejoined the party at this event.

Speaking with the media, Bukhari criticised the ruling NC and the opposition BJP for disappointing their respective voters who gave a strong mandate.

“Both parties have disappointed the very people who entrusted them with their votes in the assembly elections. People in Jammu largely voted for the BJP, giving it as many as 29 seats. Similarly, people in the Valley overwhelmingly voted for the NC, securing it 50 seats. However, both parties have disappointed their respective voters. People are grappling with a range of issues and problems, which remain unaddressed even nine months after the elections. Both parties played on the sentiments of the people by making false promises during their election campaigns,” he said.

The Apni Party leader said if the elections fail to make a difference, one could say that the earlier LG rule was better. “At least it delivered more effective governance compared to the elected government,” he added.

Replying to a question, Bukhari said there have always been some differences due to regional biases between the people of Jammu and the valley, but there has never been a communal element behind these differences. “Nor has there been voting along communal lines,” he said.

“However, in assembly elections, voters in Jammu have typically supported the party in power at the Centre, whereas voters in Kashmir have generally opposed it,” he added.

The former minister further said that religion has nothing to do with democracy. “The two are fundamentally distinct and must always remain separate. Any election fought in the name of religion goes against the essence of democracy, and such attempts only end up weakening democracy,” he said.

Urging the Union government to restore the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Bukhari said, “Prime Minister Modi has promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir that statehood would be restored. He is one of the most prominent leaders not only in the country but also in the world. The people of J&K should not be left with the impression that the Prime Minister did not fulfil the promise he made to them.”

He added, “The statehood is the right of Jammu and Kashmir. Its restoration should not be seen as a favour from the Centre, but as the return of a right that was unjustly revoked on August 5, 2019.”