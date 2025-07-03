Borders are nation’s first line of defence: LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 02: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reiterated that border areas are the country’s first line of defence and emphasised the Union Government’s commitment to ensuring their development and access to basic facilities on par with the rest of India.

Addressing a spiritual gathering at DaatiMaaDevSthanin village Changiya in Arnia, Jammu, LG Sinha lauded the unity and courage displayed by border villagers during challenging times, including recent security operations.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor lauded the bravery exhibited by the residents of border villages during Operation Sindoor, underscoring their resilience in the face of adversity. He reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to the inclusive development of border areas.

“Border areas are the first line of defence. The Vibrant Village Programme is transforming our border villages through improved infrastructure. It will be ensured that villages in this region are included under this programme,” he stated.

The Lieutenant Governor also appreciated the efforts of the AkhilBharatiyaMahajanPhagetraBiradari for their valuable contribution to the development of the DaatiMaaDevSthan.

“Prime Minister NarendraModi has clearly said no citizen should feel left behind, whether they live in the heart of a city or near the nation’s borders. We will ensure that Jammu and Kashmir’s border villages receive all necessary infrastructure,” he assured.

He further noted ongoing government efforts to improve roads, water supply, electricity, and healthcare in remote areas, adding that orders have been issued to include Jammu’s border villages in current development schemes.

Speaking on the tourism potential of Suchetgarh and the Gharana Wetland, LG Sinha called for their development as key religious and ecological tourism destinations.

“I have directed officials to incorporate these sites into our tourism plans. This will boost the local economy and bring national attention to these beautiful areas,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also appreciated the role of local communities and religious organizations in preserving Jammu’s spiritual heritage.

“The temple here stands as a symbol of community cooperation and collective spirit. Much of India’s great social and religious progress has been made through such collective efforts,” he observed.

Sinha mentioned this was his first visit to the temple in five years and expressed gratitude for the blessings received during GuptNavratri.

“I feel truly blessed to be here today at this sacred and spiritual place,” he said.

He also referred to the ShriAmarnathYatra 2025, which began earlier that day from the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu.

“The first batch of pilgrims has set off. I pray to Goddess Amarnath to bless everyone and ensure the yatra is peaceful, safe, and successful,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, LG Sinha expressed confidence in Jammu and Kashmir’s future, emphasizing the region’s determination to realize the Prime Minister’s vision.

“Together, with unity and purpose, we can build a new Jammu and Kashmir — one that fulfills the dreams of our people and the goals of our nation,” he affirmed.

The event was attended by Rajeev Kumar, Member of the Legislative Assembly from Bishnah; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Rajesh Gupta, President of VHP Jammu Kashmir &Ladakh; Bharat Choudhary, President of the MahajanPhagetraBiradari; along with prominent citizens and people from various walks of life.