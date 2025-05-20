Border Schools reopen in J&K after nearly two weeks

Srinagar/Jammu, May 19: All government and private schools located in the border areas of the Jammu division have reopened from Monday, marking the resumption of academic activities after nearly two weeks of closure since May 7. The move comes following directions issued by the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department.

An official from the School Education Department, Jammu, told Rising Kashmir that all recognised schools near the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), which had remained shut due to heightened security concerns, resumed classes on May 19, 2025.

“Teachers had already been instructed to ensure preparedness for reopening in these sensitive areas,” the official said, adding that classes resumed smoothly, with students in full attendance across most schools.

Similarly, an official from the School Education Department, Kashmir, confirmed that schools in the border areas of North Kashmir have also reopened for regular functioning after being shut since May 7.

The reopening has been widely welcomed by students, parents, and educators, who expressed relief at the return to normal academic routines. Many hailed the government’s decision as timely and essential to ensure that students are able to complete their academic syllabi in accordance with the official calendar.

Morning assemblies were held as scheduled, and teaching activities proceeded without disruption. In addition, midday meal services in government schools have also resumed, ensuring that children continue to receive nutritious meals during school hours.

The reopening marks a significant step toward restoring normalcy in border regions affected by recent tensions and underscores the administration’s focus on minimizing educational disruptions.