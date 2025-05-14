Border areas suffer most due to war, says Sajad Lone

Srinagar, May 13: “The people living in border areas suffer the most because of war. We witnessed their devastation with our own eyes,” said People’s Conference (PC) president and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Handwara, Sajad Lone on Tuesday.

Lone visited several border areas, including Nowpora-Uri, Dacchi, Lagama and Rajarwani to assess the situation following the recent escalation of tensions and shelling along the border.

Accompanied by party colleagues, the MLA witnessed firsthand the devastation faced by residents whose homes had been destroyed in the war. “We came here to highlight their issues and now we will try to ensure that the government takes action for them,” he told reporters.

He criticised the current approach to providing relief to affected residents, calling the traditional system “inadequate”.

There is a need for a more transparent and comprehensive assessment process. If someone’s house has been destroyed due to national circumstances rather than personal enmity, it would be shameful for victims to spend even a single rupee from their own pockets,” he stated. “Providing aid based on a one-size-fits-all formula—like giving two lakh rupees for partial damage and three lakh rupees for complete damage—is not appropriate. The losses could amount to crores.”

The PC chief advocated for a joint assessment mechanism involving construction, revenue and other relevant departments to accurately determine the extent of damages suffered by each household.

Lone proposed a bunker construction initiative modelled after the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY), suggesting that every house in border areas should have protective bunkers. “When so much is spent on defence and other areas, providing protection to people on the border is essential. These people are on the front line, and they cannot be left unprotected,” he emphasised.

Acknowledging the limitations of what his party can provide directly, Lone assured border residents of continued support: “As a party, we will do whatever we can. Our workers, who work throughout the year, have supported the people to the best of their ability. Our friends and associates will also stand with us in this effort,” he said.

MLA Handwara added, “I assure the people living on the border that we stand shoulder to shoulder with them. Until they receive relief, we will make every possible effort, and will go to any extent.” (KNO)