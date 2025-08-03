Boost SHGs, entrepreneurship, employment opportunities: CS

Shopian, Aug 02: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo on Saturday stressed on putting Self-Help Groups (SHGs) on the next level, leveraging the full potential of entrepreneurship development schemes for socio-economic prosperity of the population.Chairing a review meeting of officers of district administration Shopian here, the Chief Secretary called for laying special focus on alleviation of unemployment among the youth by connecting SHGs, FPOs and cooperatives with enhanced credit linkages. He had a comprehensive review of the ongoing development projects and flagship government schemes being implemented in the district.Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Shishir Gupta, presented the overall profile of the district development parameters, while the district officers presented their individual sectoral progress and achievements.The Chief Secretary reviewed various important development projects under execution in the district under funding through UT Capex, district Capex and CSSs. He assessed progress in respect of physical and financial achievements recorded in FY 2024-25 and the current year 2025-26.The meeting took stock of the latest status and completion details of prominent development projects under execution in the district. These included Industrial Estate Trenz, Critical Care Block & District Integrated Public Health Lab at DH Shopian, Trenz- Shiekhpora Bridge, GDC Zainapora, Polytechnic College, Indoor stadium, Transit accommodation, PRI accommodation, District Court Complex and others.Instructions were issued to the executing agencies to expedite the works under construction, ensuring their completion within the stipulated timelines. Directions were also issued to the officers to enhance performance under centrally sponsored schemes and UT sector schemes while conducting department-wise and scheme-wise analysis and appraisal.Highlighting the potential of government schemes in employment and entrepreneurship, the Chief Secretary urged officers to harness these opportunities while ensuring public accountability, transparency, and efficiency in their implementationWhile reviewing the health sector, Atal Dulloo asked for the posting of at least one doctor in each PHC. “No PHC should remain without a doctor and no H&WC and Sub centre should be without a mid-level health provider,” he said, emphasising the supply of essential medicines and their availability along with diagnostic equipment in hospitals.The Chief Secretary also asked for improving the academic outcomes in schools under HADP, PMAY, JJM, RDSS, smart metering, PMGSY, NABARD and audit of rural development assets.Dulloo met the local applicants and delegations and listened to their demands and grievances. He asked the concerned to take appropriate action for the speedy redress of the same. Earlier, he inspected the departmental stalls and interacted with the staff and beneficiaries of different government schemes.