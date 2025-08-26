“Bond of culture and trust”: PM Modi on India-Japan ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed the relationship between India and Japan as a bond of culture and trust.

Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad after flagging off the ‘e-VITARA’, Suzuki’s first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), at the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister said that India’s relationship with Suzuki has reached “bullet train speed.”

He inaugurated a lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility for strong hybrid electric vehicles, which is a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki.

“Next week I am going to Japan. The relationship between India and Japan goes far beyond diplomatic ties, it is a bond of culture and trust. We see our progress reflected in each other’s growth. The journey we began with Maruti Suzuki has now reached the speed of a bullet train,” the Prime Minister said.

“The major initiative to realize the industrial potential of the India-Japan partnership began right here in Gujarat. I remember, when we started the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 20 years ago, Japan was a key partner. Just think, a small state of a developing country attracting investment with a developed country like Japan as its partner, this shows how strong the foundation of India-Japan relations is…,” the Prime Minister said.

“In the beginning, when our Japanese partners used to visit, I was just starting to understand them, and my understanding kept growing. I realized that Japanese people have a nature where their cultural ecosystem is their first priority. They prefer Japanese food. Gujaratis have their own habits, when they are in Gujarat, they may eat food from restaurants, but when outside, they still prefer Gujarati cuisine…” he said.

Expressing his heartfelt remembrance of the late Osamu Suzuki, the Prime Minister stated that the Government of India had the honour of conferring the Padma Vibhushan upon him. He said that he is pleased to witness the vast expansion of the vision Osamu Suzuki had envisioned for Maruti Suzuki India.

Underlining that the most critical component of the EV ecosystem is the battery, the Prime Minister said that until a few years ago, batteries in India were entirely imported. He added that to strengthen EV manufacturing, it was essential for India to begin domestic battery production.

PM Modi recalled that in 2017, the foundation of the TDSG battery plant was laid with this vision.

He announced that under a new initiative by TDSG, three Japanese companies -Suzuki, Toshiba, and Denso- will jointly manufacture battery cells in India for the first time. He added that battery cell electrodes will also be produced locally within India.

The Prime Minister emphasized that this localization will empower India’s self-reliance. He remarked that this will accelerate the growth of the hybrid electric vehicle sector.

“India’s ongoing efforts are strengthening the people-to-people connect between India and Japan. Both nations are now able to meet each other’s needs in skill development and human resources”, highlighted the Prime Minister.

PM Modi urged companies like Maruti Suzuki to actively participate in such initiatives and promote youth exchange programmes.

Prime Minister inaugurated and flagged off the “e VITARA”, Suzuki’s first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV). The Made-in-India BEVs will be exported to more than one hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan. With this milestone, India will now serve as Suzuki’s global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles.

Prime Minister also inaugurated the next phase of India’s battery ecosystem with the start of local production of hybrid battery electrodes at TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant in Gujarat. The plant, a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki, will boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy innovation.

This development ensures that more than eighty per cent of the battery value will now be manufactured within India.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will visit Japan from August 29-30 participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s eighth visit to Japan, and the first Summit with Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba. (ANI)