‘Bomb’ written on tissue paper forced emergency evacuation of Indigo flight at Delhi airport

A tissue paper, with the word ”[email protected]” written on it, was found in the lavatory of an Indigo flight from Delhi to Varanasi, at Delhi airport on Tuesday morning prompting security agencies to conduct an inspection but it turned out to be a hoax, said a senior CISF official.

Delhi fire services have confirmed that they received a call at 5.35 am and two fire engines were sent. The bomb disposal squad of CISF also reached for flight checking.

Delhi Police has confirmed that at around 5 am information was received regarding a paper found in the lavatory of an Indigo flight scheduled to depart for Varanasi, with the word “[email protected]” written on it. Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted, and no suspicious items were found.

A CISF official confirmed that a flight crew member found a tissue paper in the lavatory with the word bomb written on it. The crew member immediately alerted concerned authorities.

“We have to find out what situation turned out that forced the crew members to evacuate the passengers through the emergency gate. The flight was cleared after security check but the moment it was about to take off, the note was found and it was moved to the isolation bay for thorough check,” said the official.

“Following standard security protocols, all passengers were safely deboarded. The aircraft was taken to a remote bay for mandatory checks by security agencies. A thorough inspection was conducted, and no suspicious items were found,” added the official.

Meanwhile, the Indigo spokesperson in an official statement informed that the IndiGo flight operating from Delhi to Varanasi had received a specific bomb threat at Delhi airport.

All necessary protocols were followed and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies. All passengers were safely evacuated via the emergency exits.

The flight is currently undergoing inspection. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area.