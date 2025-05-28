Bomb disposal squad defuses three RPG shells found in Jammu’s Narwal

Jammu and Kashmir Police’s bomb disposal squad on Wednesday successfully defused three RPG shells found in Narwal area of Jammu district in Jammu and Kashmir, preventing a potential mishap in the region.

No injuries or damages were reported in the incident.

The incident comes at a time when security forces have been maintaining a high vigil across Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Further details awaited.

Earlier on May 23, in a significant operation targeting the terror ecosystem in Jammu province, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out coordinated raids at 18 locations across four districts, resulting in the recovery of substantial incriminating material, an official statement from the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The meticulously planned raids were executed simultaneously by specialised SIA teams, supported by local police and magistrates, as part of the agency’s ongoing campaign to dismantle sleeper cells and disrupt terror networks in the region.

Of the 18 locations raided, twelve were in Surankote subdivision and three in Haveli tehsil of Poonch district. Additional operations were carried out at one location each in Rajouri town (Rajouri district), Ramnagar (Udhampur district), and Ramban.

A considerable quantity of incriminating material has been seized, which has been secured in accordance with established legal protocols. The material is currently under detailed scrutiny, and further investigation is underway. Several suspects have been summoned to join the investigation at SIA Jammu.

These actions follow the development of actionable intelligence and inputs gathered during the SIA’s sustained efforts to uncover and neutralise terror-support structures operating covertly within Jammu province. (ANI)