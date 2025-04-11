Body of third missing nomad recovered in Kulgam

The body of the third missing nomad youth was recovered from the Vaishow Nallah near the Mah Bhan area in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.

Officials said that the deceased, Mukhtar Ahmad had been missing since February 13 this year along with two other, youths, whose bodies were found last month.

The body of the deceased youth was spotted by the locals who informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and retrieved the body, which was then shifted to District Hospital Kulgam for medico-legal formalities.

Pertinently, on February 13, three youths — Riyaz Ahmad Bajad, his younger brother Showkat Ahmad Bajad, and Mukhtar Ahmad — all residents of Rajouri, went missing from Qazigund.

The trio had left for Ashmuji, Kulgam, to attend a function at a relative’s house but disappeared before reaching their destination. Their mobile phones have remained switched off since then.

Earlier, the bodies of the other two missing youth were also recovered from the Vishaw nallah.

“NDRF, SDRF, police, and other authorities had been searching for the body of the third person since then. “The search concluded today with the recovery of the last body,” an official said—(KNO)