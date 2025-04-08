Body of Missing Bandipora Woman Recovered from Madumati Stream 

Body of a woman, who was missing since yesterday, has been recovered from Madumati stream in Sonarwani area of Bandipora district on Tuesday, officials said.

An official said that the body was found behind the BSF camp in Sonarwani

The woman has been identified as Jani Begum (30) wife of Nawab Chowan of Nigeenpora, Athwotoo.

The woman had reportedly gone missing from her home on Sunday, following which a missing report was filed with the police, the official added.

Police have taken cognisance of the matter and started further investigation—(KNO)