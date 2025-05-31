Bobby Deol sets stage for full-scale film shoot in Kashmir valley

Srinagar, May 30: After the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 many filmmakers chose to delay or cancel their projects in the valley. The beauty of Kashmir, long cherished as a cinematic paradise, suddenly seemed distant.

But actor Bobby Deol is determined not to let fear dictate art. He has become the first Bollywood star to commit to a full-scale film shoot in Kashmir after the attack. Although the shoot has not begun yet, Bobby has clearly instructed his team to lock in Kashmir as the primary location for his upcoming film, which requires a grand and mountainous backdrop.

Preparations are underway as his team explores logistics and plans the shoot schedule.

“After the attack, we were scared that no one would come here again,” said Bilal Mir, a shopkeeper in Anantnag. Adding, “But knowing that Bobby Deol has chosen Kashmir brings us strength. He has shown trust in our land.”

Residents feel the decision sends a strong and much-needed message—that Kashmir remains a land of peace, beauty, and creativity. “Bobby Deol is not only making a film—he is helping us move forward,” said Shabnam Jan, a schoolteacher from Pahalgam.

In Kashmir Valley, locals now look forward to the day the cameras start rolling. “We need more of this,” said Faheem Lone, a college student in Srinagar. “The world should see the real Kashmir—full of talent and beauty, not just conflict. Bobby Deol has shown courage, and we respect that.”

While the shoot is yet to begin, the commitment itself has brought Kashmir back into the spotlight—but this time, for the right reasons. Once the project kicks off, it is expected to bring not only cinematic focus but also jobs, tourism, and positive attention to the region.