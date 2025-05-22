Top Stories

Board exams in Kashmir, Ladakh to be held in Oct–Nov: BOSE

ARIF RASHID
ARIF RASHID
2 Min Read

Srinagar, May 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) on Wednesday announced the restoration of the November session for annual regular examinations of classes 10th to 12th across the Kashmir division and winter zone areas of the Jammu division.
The change in the academic calendar, according to an official notification issued by the Director of Academics, follows Government Order No. 468-JK (Edu) of 2024 dated November 6, 2024, and supersedes a previous notification dated September 22, 2022.
The revised schedule will take effect from the current academic year (2025) in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
As per the notification, the academic session for the Kashmir Division, the Winter Zone of Jammu, and the UT of Ladakh will now be considered 2024–25, with annual regular examinations for classes 9th to 12th to be held in October–November 2025. The results will be declared in January 2026.
In contrast, the Summer Zone of Jammu Division will follow the 2025–26 session, with annual exams for classes 9th to 12th to be conducted in March–April 2026, and results to be declared in May 2026.
The Annual (Private)/Bi-Annual Examinations 2026 for the Kashmir Division, Winter Zone of Jammu, and Ladakh will be held in April 2026, with results declared in June 2026.
For the Summer Zone of Jammu Division, these exams will take place in August 2026, with results expected in October 2026.
The move is seen as a return to the regionally aligned exam calendar that accommodates the unique weather conditions of different zones and is expected to provide greater logistical and academic consistency.

 

Security tightened across J&K ahead of final phase of Assembly polls
Showcasing the marvel of intricate Art and Craft’
Terrorists will either go to jail or to hell: Nityanand in RS
Non local cab driver injured in Shopian terrorist attack
R.R Swain takes over as J&K’s 17th DGP
Share This Article
Previous Article J&K sizzles under relentless heatwave, docs urge precaution
Next Article IndiGo Flight encounters hailstorm on Delhi-Sgr route, lands safely
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

India’s might displayed in 23 minutes: LG on Op Sindoor
Top Stories
IGP Kashmir reviews security measures for safe SANJY-2025, Muharram
Top Stories
BSF thwarts major infiltration bid during Op Sindoor in Samba: DIG Mand
Top Stories
IndiGo Flight encounters hailstorm on Delhi-Sgr route, lands safely
Top Stories