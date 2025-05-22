Board exams in Kashmir, Ladakh to be held in Oct–Nov: BOSE

Srinagar, May 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) on Wednesday announced the restoration of the November session for annual regular examinations of classes 10th to 12th across the Kashmir division and winter zone areas of the Jammu division.

The change in the academic calendar, according to an official notification issued by the Director of Academics, follows Government Order No. 468-JK (Edu) of 2024 dated November 6, 2024, and supersedes a previous notification dated September 22, 2022.

The revised schedule will take effect from the current academic year (2025) in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

As per the notification, the academic session for the Kashmir Division, the Winter Zone of Jammu, and the UT of Ladakh will now be considered 2024–25, with annual regular examinations for classes 9th to 12th to be held in October–November 2025. The results will be declared in January 2026.

In contrast, the Summer Zone of Jammu Division will follow the 2025–26 session, with annual exams for classes 9th to 12th to be conducted in March–April 2026, and results to be declared in May 2026.

The Annual (Private)/Bi-Annual Examinations 2026 for the Kashmir Division, Winter Zone of Jammu, and Ladakh will be held in April 2026, with results declared in June 2026.

For the Summer Zone of Jammu Division, these exams will take place in August 2026, with results expected in October 2026.

The move is seen as a return to the regionally aligned exam calendar that accommodates the unique weather conditions of different zones and is expected to provide greater logistical and academic consistency.