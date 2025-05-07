Blood donation camp organised at IUST

Awantipora, May 06: A blood donation camp was organised today by the Health Centre of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) in collaboration with Humanity Welfare Organisation Helpline (HWOH), Bijbehara, and Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag. The camp was formally inaugurated by Prof. Abdul Wahid Makhdoomi, Registrar IUST and Chairman HWOH, Mr. Javid Ahmad Tak.

The camp saw overwhelming participation, with 140 donors including students, teaching, and non-teaching staff. Notably, a significant number of female donors also came forward, making this drive particularly encouraging and inclusive. A total of 140 blood points were collected for the Blood Bank of GMC Anantnag, marking the event as one of the major blood donation initiatives in the region. The camp highlighted the spirit of social responsibility and humanitarian commitment among the university community.