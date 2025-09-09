Block level orientation workshops held at B’pora

Follow us on

Bandipora, Sept 08: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Indu Kanwal Chib, block level one-day orientation workshops under the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan were conducted today across Bandipora, including the blocks of Bandipora, Bankoot, Arin, Gurez, Tulail, and Bagtore.

According to a statement issued here, these workshops were aimed at sensitizing officials, youth leaders, and tribal volunteers about the objectives and guidelines of the Abhiyan.

The workshops were organized under the supervision of the Block Development Officers, who are also Block Nodal Officers. Officials from various line departments including ICDS, Forest, Education, Health, Social Welfare, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Handicrafts, PDD, PHE, ITI, and other concerned departments actively participated in the orientation.

During the sessions, the designated block level Master Trainers and tribal volunteers were also involved to ensure wider dissemination of the information at the grassroots level.