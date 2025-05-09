Developing StoryJammuJammu and Kashmir News

Blackout in Jammu, Sirens being played: CM Omar Abdullah urges residents to stay indoors

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that there is blackout in Jammu and sirens are being heard amid tension between Indo-Pak.

Residents were urged to remain indoors amid reports of sirens and loud blasts in the area.

In a series of posts on X Omar Abdullah said, “Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city,”.

“Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am”, he wrote.

Abdullah issued a direct appeal to the public, urging calm and caution, “It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together.”

This is for second continuous night that there is blackout in Jammu.

CUJ celebrates 10th International Yoga Day in collaboration with Arogya Bharti
Organophosphorus poisoning likely behind 17 Rajouri deaths: Doctors
Director Sericulture J&K, Chairs Crucial Meeting on Silkworm Seed Distribution for 2024-25 of Beat Watchers
LG Sinha inaugurates three projects of Srinagar Smart City
Govt Boys HSS Bakshinagar celebrates Annual day
Share This Article
Previous Article A day before her wedding, Kupwara Bride loses home to shelling
Next Article PM chairs meeting with Rajnath Singh, NSA, CDS, service chiefs
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Distt admin Baramulla establishes 24×7 Joint Control Room at DEOC
Breaking
Pakistan is using civil airlines as shield, says Indian Army
Breaking
Pakistan’s “deranged fantasy”: MEA rejects “preposterous and outrageous” claim that India targeting its own cities
Breaking
Pakistan army launched around 300-400 drones in 36 locations last night: Defence sources
Breaking