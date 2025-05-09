Blackout in Jammu, Sirens being played: CM Omar Abdullah urges residents to stay indoors

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that there is blackout in Jammu and sirens are being heard amid tension between Indo-Pak.

Residents were urged to remain indoors amid reports of sirens and loud blasts in the area.

In a series of posts on X Omar Abdullah said, “Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city,”.

“Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am”, he wrote.

Abdullah issued a direct appeal to the public, urging calm and caution, “It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together.”

This is for second continuous night that there is blackout in Jammu.