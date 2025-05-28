Black glass panels made mandatory at all meat shops in Leh for public health, civic aesthetics

Leh, May 27: In a significant move aimed at improving public health, sanitation and maintaining civic aesthetics, the Municipal Committee Leh has directed all meat shops operating within its jurisdiction to install black or tinted glass panels at their storefronts. The order comes under the purview of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, which empowers local bodies to regulate trade practices in the interest of public welfare.

According to the official order, all meat shops must ensure that the display and handling of meat are not visible from outside the premises—especially in market areas and public streets. The initiative is part of a broader effort to uphold hygiene, protect public sensibilities, and present a cleaner, more aesthetic urban environment.

“The use of opaque partitions will help maintain sanitary conditions, especially in areas frequented by children, tourists, and the general public,” the order reads. The measure is also being seen as an effort to balance commercial activity with the cultural sensitivities of the region. Meat shop owners have been given a 15-day deadline to comply with the new directive. Failure to do so will attract strict penalties, including sealing of premises, suspension of trade licenses, and other legal action under the Municipal Act. In addition, shop owners have been reminded to adhere strictly to all sanitary and licensing norms, with authorities warning of further administrative action in cases of non-compliance. The Municipal Committee has urged all stakeholders to treat the directive with seriousness and cooperate in creating a healthier and more aesthetically conscious Leh.