B’la Girls shine as inter-zonal district level Volleyball & Handball competitions kick-off

Baramulla, Aug 21: Youth Services and Sports, Baramulla today flagged-off the much-awaited inter-zonal district level Volleyball and Handball competitions for Girls under 14, 17 & 19 years with an enthusiastic start.A statement issued here said that the inter-zonal Volleyball competition for Girls under 14 & 17 began at High School Khawaja Bagh, Baramulla, where as many as 36 teams from across 18 zones of the district are participating. The air was filled with energy as young girls displayed their passion, talent, and determination on the volleyball courts. Simultaneously, the inter-zonal Handball competition for Girls under 14, 17 & 19 was inaugurated at the Indoor Stadium, Khawaja Bagh, Baramulla, with the participation of 14 spirited teams representing different zones of the district. These tournaments aim to identify budding talent, promote teamwork, and prepare the athletes for higher-level competitions, while also providing a platform for young girls to express their potential in sports.