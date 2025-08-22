Sports

B’la Girls shine as inter-zonal district level Volleyball & Handball competitions kick-off

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Baramulla, Aug 21: Youth Services and Sports, Baramulla today flagged-off the much-awaited inter-zonal district level Volleyball and Handball competitions for Girls under 14, 17 & 19 years with an enthusiastic start.A statement issued here said that the inter-zonal Volleyball competition for Girls under 14 & 17 began at High School Khawaja Bagh, Baramulla, where as many as 36 teams from across 18 zones of the district are participating. The air was filled with energy as young girls displayed their passion, talent, and determination on the volleyball courts. Simultaneously, the inter-zonal Handball competition for Girls under 14, 17 & 19 was inaugurated at the Indoor Stadium, Khawaja Bagh, Baramulla, with the participation of 14 spirited teams representing different zones of the district. These tournaments aim to identify budding talent, promote teamwork, and prepare the athletes for higher-level competitions, while also providing a platform for young girls to express their potential in sports.

High Court Panthers win legal fraternity cricket tournament
Srinagar Hosts Pencak Silat Championship
Anantnag teenager makes waves as he gets selected for Softball Championship in Japan
Real Kashmir, Sporting Club Bangalore to lock horns in I-League clash today
68th NSG Preparations: DG YSS Chairs Review Meeting of Various Committees
Share This Article
Previous Article Gojwara residents decry dilapidated road, cracked drainage system
Next Article Kulgam Rugby Championship Concludes with Thrilling Matches
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Khelo India Water Sports Festival commences at Dal Lake with 400 athletes
Sports
Kulgam Rugby Championship Concludes with Thrilling Matches
Sports
Gojwara residents decry dilapidated road, cracked drainage system
City
Healing Hearts: Paras Health Sgr showcases Cardiac surgery success stories
City