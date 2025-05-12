B’la girl rescues injured animal, feeds stray dogs in Uri

Baramulla, May 11: After the recent lull in cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri, a young girl from main town Baramulla has emerged as a silent saviour, not for humans, but for animals that often go unheard in affected areas.

Advocate Nafia Wani, known locally for rescuing and feeding stray animals, rushed to Uri after learning about an injured dog reportedly wounded during recent shelling in the border town. Acting on humanitarian grounds, she drove to the affected villages to locate and treat the injured animal.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Adv Nafia Wani said, “The world hears the cries of humans, but no one listens to the cries of animals. When dogs hear the sound of blasts and shelling, they go into severe anxiety.”

She learned about the injured dog through media reports and friends. “Some of my friends shared a picture of the dog with me. It was late at night, so I left early in the morning, found the dog, provided first aid, and brought him back with me,” she said.

Despite the absence of an animal shelter in the area, Adv Nafia Wani said she couldn’t ignore the suffering. “When we reached Uri, we noticed many dogs starving and visibly distressed. The sound of explosions deeply affects them. We began feeding them, slowly locating more distressed animals along the way.”

She said that her mission was not politically motivated or affiliated with any NGO. “Whenever I rescue an animal, I do it solely for the sake of humanity. This is not about personal gain, but it’s a humanitarian rescue,” she said.