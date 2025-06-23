BJP’s Tarun Chugh Joins Global Leaders in Cork, Ireland to Pay Tribute to Kanishka Bombing Victims 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday joined with the Minister Hardeep S Puri, legislators from five Indian states, PM Micheál Martin & Canadian Minister Gary Anandasangaree to Pay Tribute to Kanishka Bombing Victims.

In a post on X, Tarun Chugh wrote, “Today in Cork, Ireland, along with Hon’ble Minister @HardeepSPuri and legislators from five Indian states, will shortly join Irish PM Micheál Martin & Canadian Minister Gary Anandasangaree to pay tribute to the 329 innocent lives lost in the 1985 Kanishka bombing. We stand united against terrorism.”