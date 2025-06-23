Breaking

BJP’s Tarun Chugh Joins Global Leaders in Cork, Ireland to Pay Tribute to Kanishka Bombing Victims 

"We stand united against terrorism": Tarun Chugh

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday joined with the Minister Hardeep S Puri, legislators from five Indian states, PM Micheál Martin & Canadian Minister Gary Anandasangaree to Pay Tribute to Kanishka Bombing Victims.

In a post on X, Tarun Chugh wrote, “Today in Cork, Ireland, along with Hon’ble Minister @HardeepSPuri and legislators from five Indian states, will shortly join Irish PM Micheál Martin & Canadian Minister Gary Anandasangaree to pay tribute to the 329 innocent lives lost in the 1985 Kanishka bombing. We stand united against terrorism.”

