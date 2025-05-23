BJP’s Tarun Chugh hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says “This is New India… This is Modi’s India”

After Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent speech, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh hit back, saying that the whole world knows how the glory of the Indian army is buzzing in the streets and homes of Pakistan.

Chugh lauded the Indian Army’s recent counter-terror operations carried out under Operation Sindoor.

“The whole world knows Rahul ji. Today, the glory of the Indian army is buzzing in the streets of Pakistan and in the homes of Pakistan. Those who set out to erase the ‘sindoor’ of unarmed innocents, our brave Forces razed them to the ground. Those who used to shed the blood of India are being made to pay for it… The account is being taken…Those who were proud of their weapons, we have razed them to the ground, and they have become part of the rubble,” Chugh told ANI.

Highlighting India’s growing strength and resolve under PM Modi’s leadership, the BJP leader stated that the “new India” knows how to show its ‘Rudra’ form, penetrate hundreds of kilometres, and destroy terror bases. He exhorted that “this is new India; this is Narendra Modi’s India.”

Chugh stated, “This is New India, which knows how to show its ‘Rudra’ form and knows how to penetrate hundreds of kilometres and destroy terror bases. This is new India…This is Narendra Modi’s India… This is the new India. This operation, sindoor, is not just an approach; this is the spirit of the whole of India, which our army has shown today. And 140 crore citizens of India are proud of the valour and bravery of their army.”

Earlier on Thursday, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and posed a series of questions about terrorism, Pakistan’s statement, and US President Donald Trump’s claims of mediation between India and Pakistan.

In a post targeting the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi posted, “Modiji, stop giving hollow speeches. Just tell me, why did you believe Pakistan’s statement on terrorism? Why did you sacrifice India’s interests by bowing to Trump? Why does your blood boil only in front of cameras? You have compromised the honour of India!”

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his public rally in Rajasthan on Thursday and said that instead of delivering “grand-sounding but hollow film-style” dialogues to the public, he should answer the questions being raised at him.

The senior Congress leader reiterated the questions in connection with the Pahalgam terrorist attack and posted on his social media handle on X.

Jairam Ramesh posted, “Instead of throwing out grand-sounding but hollow filmi dialogues in public rallies as he has done in Bikaner today, the Prime Minister should answer serious questions that are being asked of him.”

“Why are the brutal killers of Pahalgam still free–according to some reports, they had been responsible for three earlier terror attacks in Poonch, Gagangir, and Gulmarg over the past 18 months. Why have you not chaired any all-party meeting and taken the opposition parties into confidence?” he said.

Adding further, he questioned, “Why have you not called a special session of Parliament to reiterate the unanimously passed resolution of Feb 22, 1994 and update it, given the deep China-Pakistan nexus evident during Operation Sindoor? Why have you stubbornly remained silent on the repeated claims being made by President Trump and US Secretary of State Rubio on the US role over the past two weeks, especially?”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first public rally in Rajasthan after Operation Sindoor on Thursday.

He highlighted the Indian Armed Forces’ bravery during the operation and reiterated his 2019 promise, saying, “Saugandh mujhe iss desh ki mitti ki, mein desh nahi mitne dunga, mein desh nahi jhukne dunga.”

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, including a Nepali national. Precision strikes were launched on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

Since then, the two countries have reached an understanding of stopping military action following a call made by Pakistan’s DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)