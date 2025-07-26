SEOVideo BJP’s Ravinder Raina visits Niki Twai in Jammu, meets tribal families, assures them of justice. Ravinder Raina visit Last updated: July 26, 2025 9:21 pm RK Online Desk Published: July 26, 2025 Share 0 Min Read SHARE Administration shows lack of seriousness in preparations for Moharram MP Syed Ruhullah Equal representation has been given to both J&K in the new Govt : Choudhary Ramzan Tourists arrivals in Gulmarg remain unaffected following Thursday night’s terror attack After intense showers waterlogging hits Srinagar areas Dead Body of Dr Shahnawaz reaches his native village at Budgam district TAGGED:Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)BJP in Kashmir Sign Up For Daily NewsletterBe keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time. Share This Article Facebook Whatsapp Whatsapp Copy Link Print Previous Article CJI Gavai quotes Kashmiri poet Majhoor in Srinagar: “Bring joy like spring, bloom like flowers.” Next Article HC judgment a boost for athletes who lack support, lifts spirits higher: Bilquis Mir Leave a Comment Leave a Comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Stay Connected1MFollowersLike262kFollowersFollowInstagramFollow234kSubscribersSubscribeGoogle NewsFollowLatest News Pune NGO Lights Up Lives in Kashmir: A Unique Tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas Kashmir Uncategorized July 26, 2025 Govt announces 30 days summer vacation for Polytechnics of J&K Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News July 26, 2025 Google Executives call on CM Omar Abdullah Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News July 26, 2025 CSFK Appeals for Establishment of FMGE Centre in Kashmir Breaking Kashmir July 26, 2025 SearchSearch Recent Posts Pune NGO Lights Up Lives in Kashmir: A Unique Tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas Govt announces 30 days summer vacation for Polytechnics of J&K Google Executives call on CM Omar Abdullah CSFK Appeals for Establishment of FMGE Centre in Kashmir HC judgment a boost for athletes who lack support, lifts spirits higher: Bilquis Mir Recent Comments