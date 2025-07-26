SEOVideo

BJP’s Ravinder Raina visits Niki Twai in Jammu, meets tribal families, assures them of justice.

Ravinder Raina visit

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
0 Min Read

Administration shows lack of seriousness in preparations for Moharram MP Syed Ruhullah
Equal representation has been given to both J&K in the new Govt : Choudhary Ramzan
Tourists arrivals in Gulmarg remain unaffected following Thursday night’s terror attack
After intense showers waterlogging hits Srinagar areas
Dead Body of Dr Shahnawaz reaches his native village at Budgam district
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article CJI Gavai quotes Kashmiri poet Majhoor in Srinagar: “Bring joy like spring, bloom like flowers.”
Next Article HC judgment a boost for athletes who lack support, lifts spirits higher: Bilquis Mir
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Pune NGO Lights Up Lives in Kashmir: A Unique Tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Kashmir Uncategorized
Govt announces 30 days summer vacation for Polytechnics of J&K
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Google Executives call on CM Omar Abdullah
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CSFK Appeals for Establishment of FMGE Centre in Kashmir
Breaking Kashmir