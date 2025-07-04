BJP’s G L Raina welcomes LG Sinha’s initiative for terror victims’ families

Jammu, Jul 03: Girdhari Lal Raina, Spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), welcomed the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s decision to address the issues faced by families of terror victims killed by terrorists, terming it a positive step in the right direction.

Raina, in a statement issued here, appreciated the commitment to deliver justice and comprehensive support to the affected families, including reopening cases that were “deliberately” buried, ensuring FIRs are registered, and providing government jobs to the next of kin on priority. He praised the instructions issued to reclaim properties and land illegally occupied by terrorists or their sympathisers.

However, the BJP leader said these measures are “only a partial fulfilment” of the expectations of the people, including citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. “There is a need for a high-powered inquiry commission to investigate the rise of separatism, its transformation into terrorism, and the role played by political rulers of that era—both directly and indirectly—by neglecting their constitutional responsibilities,” he said.

Raina said the prolonged violence and destruction were the result of sustained separatist activities and anti-India sentiments, which were often rewarded rather than punished by those in power. He recalled the release of terrorists trained in Pakistan “under the guise of goodwill gestures”.

He said real justice can only be achieved if those responsible, including political leaders in power, are identified, apprehended, and punished according to the law. To this end, he called for an inquiry into the roles played by those at the helm of affairs during the period of a rise in violence.

Raina strongly recommended establishing a high-powered commission, akin to the one formed for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, to investigate these issues without delay. He demanded that all FIRs not acted upon be consolidated and referred to the NIA for a comprehensive investigation, leading to a time-bound charge sheet. Additionally, he called for the publication of a white paper detailing the entire situation to ensure transparency and accountability.