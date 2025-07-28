BJP’s G L Raina criticises Dr Farooq remarks on Kashmir-India trust

Jammu, Jul 27: Reacting sharply to recent remarks by National Conference (NC) president, Dr Farooq Abdullah regarding the alleged “erosion of trust” between Kashmir and the rest of India, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLC Girdhari Lal Raina on Sunday that trust is built through consistent and sincere action—not demanded through emotional theatrics or veiled threats.Raina, in a statement issued here, pointed out the “conspicuous absence” of Dr Abdullah, his party, and other Kashmir-centric political formations from Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations—an event where the nation comes together to honour the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who repelled Pakistani aggression. “While the rest of the country stood united in remembering our martyrs, the silence from these leaders on such a solemn national occasion speaks volumes,” he said.The BJP leader criticised what he termed as double-speak and selective engagement of the National Conference leadership. “On one hand, Dr Abdullah tells the nation in a televised interview that the trust between Kashmir and the rest of India has ‘completely snapped’; on another day, he rhetorically asks when Kashmiris will be ‘treated like Indians’. This oscillation between grievance and grandstanding lacks credibility,” he asserted.Raina recalled how the NC chief once controversially remarked that Kashmiris might prefer Chinese rule over Indian democracy, only to later declare, in dramatic fashion, “I am an Indian Muslim, not a Pakistani”. “Such posturing is opportunistic and confusing for the public, designed more to provoke than to resolve,” he said.Responding to frequent references by NC leaders to “regional and cultural identity”, Raina said India has always celebrated its rich regional diversity, but within the larger framework of national unity. “Regional identities—be it Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati or Kashmiri—are respected and protected. But none use regional sentiment to question national integrity or play political games at the cost of national interest,” he added.The former MLC called upon Kashmir-centric political parties to recognise the shift in public sentiment and national mood, and to contribute constructively to democratic processes. “True leadership lies in reinforcing national unity through clear, consistent, and committed action. It is time for these leaders to shed ambiguity and take pride in their Indian identity—not just in words, but through sincere conduct,” Raina said.