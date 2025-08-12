BJP’s Er Hussain leads anti-drug drive in Lal Chowk constituency

Srinagar, Aug 11: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and DDC Member Srinagar, Er Aijaz Hussain, on Monday led a large-scale anti-drug operation in Lalchowk Constituency, starting from Panthachowk.“The campaign drew strong public participation and showcased remarkable coordination between government departments and local volunteers — setting a bold precedent in the fight against narcotics,” a statement issued here said.Er Hussain took part in the field operation, uprooting and destroying cannabis plantations spread across 10 kanals of land. Working shoulder-to-shoulder with volunteers and Excise Department teams, he spent several hours at the site, sending a clear message that the war against drugs demands both committed leadership and active community involvement, the statement said.Addressing the gathering, the BJP leader reaffirmed his pledge to continue the fight until the menace is completely eliminated. He urged citizens, particularly the youth, to step forward voluntarily and contribute to this mission.“We cannot allow our future generations to be destroyed by drugs. Together, we will cleanse our society of this poison,” he said.Er Aijaz expressed gratitude to the district administration, police, and the Excise department for their “relentless efforts in saving thousands from the trap of addiction”. He said the day’s success proved what can be achieved when government agencies and the public work in unison.The drive saw the active presence of dedicated Excise Department officers — Sub Inspector Tanveer Haider, Sub Inspector Zahoor Ahmad, and Sub Inspector Waseem Ahmad — who played a crucial role in clearing the illegal cultivation.Locals praised Er Hussain’s ground-level participation, commending his courage, dedication, and example-led approach. Many expressed hope that with such consistent action, Lalchowk could become a model for a drug-free society, the statement added.Er Aijaz announced that similar anti-drug drives will be launched in other areas of Srinagar and adjoining regions in the coming days, ensuring that the fight against this social evil reaches every corner of the district.