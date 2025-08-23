BJP’s Er Aijaz celebrates Onam with CRPF, security forces

Srinagar, Aug 22: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and DDC member Srinagar, Er Aijaz Hussain, celebrated the festival of Onam along with CRPF and other security forces personnel at the 29 Battalion, CRPF Headquarters, Srinagar. The programme, marked with vibrant cultural activities, showcased the essence of Kerala’s heritage in the heart of Kashmir.Er Hussain actively participated in different games and fun activities organised for the jawans, sharing lighter moments and strengthening the bond of camaraderie with the forces. Greeting all the officers and jawans on the occasion, he conveyed his warm wishes for peace, prosperity, and happiness.He extended special thanks to CRPF Commandant P.K. Sahu for taking the initiative to organise “such a meaningful programme that not only celebrated the festival but also brought alive the rich traditions of Kerala, symbolising the unity in diversity of India”.On the sidelines of the celebrations, the BJP leader also joined the jawans for lunch, further underlining the spirit of togetherness and mutual respect. He acknowledged the tireless service, dedication, and sacrifices made by the security forces in maintaining peace and safeguarding the nation, while assuring them of continued support and solidarity.Speaking on the occasion, Er Aijaz said, “Festivals like Onam are not only about cultural traditions but also about unity, brotherhood, and sharing joy across communities and regions. Celebrating such occasions with our security forces in Srinagar sends out a strong message of harmony and inclusiveness.”The programme was attended by officers, jawans, and staff members of the 29 Bn CRPF and other security wings, who expressed their joy over the celebrations and appreciated the initiative that brought a festive spirit to their service away from home.