BJP’s Dr. Abhijeet slams CM Omar Abdullah’s insensitivity over Kishtwar, Kathua tragedy

Dr. Abhijeet Singh Jasrotia, Spokesperson J&K BJP, accompanied by Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Media Incharge J&K BJP, today addressed a press conference at the party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

While speaking to the media, Dr. Abhijeet Jasrotia strongly condemned the casual and irresponsible attitude of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his government in handling the heart-wrenching tragedy caused by the recent cloudburst in Kishtwar, which has claimed more than 60 lives and left many missing.

“At a time when the entire region is mourning the loss of lives and standing in solidarity with the aggrieved families, the Chief Minister seems completely disconnected from the suffering of the people. Instead of taking enough measures as CM to provide immediate relief and instill confidence among the victims, Omar Abdullah was busy listening to songs and carrying forward his political gimmicks through a so-called ‘signature campaign’,” Dr. Jasrotia said.

He added that this reflects the height of insensitivity and immaturity in governance. “When people are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives, the Chief Minister is more concerned about political optics than human suffering. Even during his visit to Chishoti, the epicenter of the cloudburst, he was reportedly enjoying music, and shockingly, he has not even bothered to visit Kathua where people are equally facing the brunt of the disaster,” he said.

Dr. Jasrotia further stressed that except for the disciplined forces led by the Indian Army and J&K Police, along with BJP leaders, no one from the government has been visibly active on the ground. He praised the tireless efforts of J&K BJP President Sat Sharma, who promptly visited the affected areas, met victims, and conveyed urgent requirements to the administration. He also appreciated Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, who has been continuously leading relief operations in Kishtwar since the very first day of the tragedy.

“BJP leaders are on the ground, shoulder to shoulder with the people, while the NC-led government remains absent and indifferent. This apathy of the Chief Minister is not only obnoxious but also exposes the sheer lack of accountability in the present regime,” Dr. Jasrotia conc

luded.