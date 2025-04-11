Politics

BJP working tirelessly to address people’s concerns: MLA Yudhvir

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Jammu, Apr 10: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA East Constituency, Yudhvir Sethi on Thursday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party is dedicated to building a responsive governance model that listens to people, understands their needs and acts swiftly to resolve their problems.
He said the party’s outreach programmes like the Janata Darbar are reflective of this resolve, ensuring that the common man feels heard and represented.
“The BJP is not just a political party; it is a movement for people’s empowerment. Our commitment is to work day and night to bring relief and development to every doorstep, especially in Jammu, which has always remained close to our hearts,” Sethi said during a Janata Darbar here to listen and respond to the grievances of the citizens.
The MLA further said that only the BJP has the vision, determination and capacity to realise the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
During the camp, the MLA Sethi was accompanied by Swati Sharma, President Amphalla Mandal, Shiv Sharma President Bajalta Mandal and Adarsh Kumar, President East Mandal along with other party leaders.
The public grievance camp witnessed a significant turnout, with people from different areas of Jammu city arriving at the party headquarters to raise various issues. The deputations and individuals highlighted a wide range of concerns, including irregularities in ration supply, pension delays, challenges in PHE and PDD services, water scarcity, poor road conditions, and other civic and administrative matters. Many also brought forward personal problems, seeking support and guidance from the senior BJP leader.
Yudhvir Sethi gave a patient and sympathetic hearing to every visitor and assured them that their concerns would be promptly taken up with the concerned departments. He emphasized that bridging the gap between the administration and the public has always been a key focus for the BJP.

You Might Also Like

Rana holds public darbar at Kalakote; assures timely resolution of grievances

Congress lashes out at Mohan Bhagwat, says RSS backs party ‘which wants disunity’

Dr Jitendra inspects CSIR-IMTECH, highlights growth in India’s biotech sector

‘Innocent until proven guilty’: CM Omar on termination of three govt employees

Youth have high hopes with NC: Tejinder Singh

Share This Article
Previous Article Snowmobile service providers asked to halt services amid lack of snow
Next Article Manjit Singh condemns assault on police personnel by drug peddlers
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

NC slams PDP founder for replacing Auqaf with State-owned Waqf
Politics
AAP condemns alleged attack on its lone J&K MLA Mehraj Malik
Politics
Scuffle in J&K Assembly complex: AAP protests against PDP, BJP in Jammu
Politics
Malik must apologise over ‘derogatory’ remarks on Hindus: Shiv Sena UBT
Politics