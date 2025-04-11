BJP working tirelessly to address people’s concerns: MLA Yudhvir

Jammu, Apr 10: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA East Constituency, Yudhvir Sethi on Thursday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party is dedicated to building a responsive governance model that listens to people, understands their needs and acts swiftly to resolve their problems.

He said the party’s outreach programmes like the Janata Darbar are reflective of this resolve, ensuring that the common man feels heard and represented.

“The BJP is not just a political party; it is a movement for people’s empowerment. Our commitment is to work day and night to bring relief and development to every doorstep, especially in Jammu, which has always remained close to our hearts,” Sethi said during a Janata Darbar here to listen and respond to the grievances of the citizens.

The MLA further said that only the BJP has the vision, determination and capacity to realise the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the camp, the MLA Sethi was accompanied by Swati Sharma, President Amphalla Mandal, Shiv Sharma President Bajalta Mandal and Adarsh Kumar, President East Mandal along with other party leaders.

The public grievance camp witnessed a significant turnout, with people from different areas of Jammu city arriving at the party headquarters to raise various issues. The deputations and individuals highlighted a wide range of concerns, including irregularities in ration supply, pension delays, challenges in PHE and PDD services, water scarcity, poor road conditions, and other civic and administrative matters. Many also brought forward personal problems, seeking support and guidance from the senior BJP leader.

Yudhvir Sethi gave a patient and sympathetic hearing to every visitor and assured them that their concerns would be promptly taken up with the concerned departments. He emphasized that bridging the gap between the administration and the public has always been a key focus for the BJP.