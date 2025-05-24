‘BJP stands with Uri’: Senior leaders assess shelling damage, vow strong response

Baramulla, May 23: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by its Jammu and Kashmir President, Sat Sharma visited the shelling-affected areas of Uri in Baramulla District to assess the damage caused by unprovoked shelling from Pakistan and to stand in solidarity with the affected residents.

The delegation comprised the Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma; BJP National Secretary and MLA Dr Narinder Singh; J&K BJP General Secretary and MLA, Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal; MLA Adv Ranbir Singh Pathania; District President Baramulla, Ghulam Hussain Dar; Prabhari MM War and National Executive Member, Mohammad Anwar Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma condemned the aggression by Pakistan. “The attacks are a blatant act of military aggression against innocent civilians. The BJP stands united with the people of Uri, and the party assures strong diplomatic and military responses to ensure their safety,” he said, while interacting with the residents and media.

Sunil Sharma criticised the administrative delays in relief and rehabilitation efforts, saying, “There is an urgent need for coordinated action from the administration. Our border residents must not be left to suffer in silence. Relief measures must be fast-tracked.

Dr Narinder Singh reiterated the BJP’s ‘Nation First’ ideology and stated that the ‘New India’ has both the capacity and the will to act decisively against any threat. He assured the public that the BJP leadership is closely monitoring the situation.

Dr Devinder Manyal highlighted the recent success of Operation Sindoor, terming it a significant step in enhancing regional security. “Operation Sindoor has reaffirmed our forces’ capabilities in neutralising threats and maintaining peace. Our leadership remains committed to strengthening border security and ensuring that such incidents are met with a firm response,” he said.

R S Pathania assured locals of their continued support on behalf of the BJP. “The party continues to be on the frontlines, not only in governance but also in service to the nation’s citizens at times of need,” he said.

The BJP leadership also assured to take up their concerns and issues with the Union government for comprehensive relief, rehabilitation, and enhanced border infrastructure.