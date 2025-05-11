BJP stands united with J&K people: Raman Suri

Jammu, May 10: Raman Suri, Executive Member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday lauded the extraordinary resilience and high morale of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the face of rising tensions along the border with Pakistan.

“The Indian Armed Forces, through decisive actions like Operation Sindoor, have consistently dismantled terror camps across the border, dealing a severe blow to Pakistan’s nefarious designs,” he said in a statement issued here. “In stark contrast, Pakistan, in sheer frustration, has resorted to targeting civilian areas, exposing its desperation and disregard for humanity.”

Despite these provocations, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have displayed unparalleled courage and unity, Suri said, adding, “The morale of our people is sky-high, and their spirit of national service is truly inspiring. Instead of fear, we see determination and patriotism on their faces. This is the need of the hour.”

The BJP leader said the people are wholeheartedly supporting the administration and adhering to advisories issued from time to time, showcasing exemplary cooperation during these challenging times.

The BJP stands firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, extending all possible support to those affected by the ongoing situation, he said.

Suri said elected representatives, party workers, and leaders are actively reaching out to needy and affected families, providing assistance in every possible manner. “Our party is on the ground, working tirelessly to help our brothers and sisters in distress. From ensuring essential supplies to offering emotional support, the BJP is committed to serving the people,” he added.

The BJP leader said the response from the public has been nothing short of energising. “Following Operation Sindoor, the people of Jammu have come forward in large numbers to aid those affected by Pakistan’s shelling. Blood donation camps for the Indian Army have seen overwhelming participation, and private hospitals are providing free treatment to those injured in the shelling. This collective resolve to teach Pakistan a tough lesson reflects the unity and strength of our nation. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not just enduring; they are contributing actively to the nation’s cause,” he remarked.

Suri appealed to those in border areas to reach out for assistance if needed, assuring that the BJP, along with the administration and police, is ready to provide all necessary support.

“The situation on the border is delicate, but the unity and positivity displayed by our people are truly remarkable. This is the attitude we need to overcome challenges and emerge stronger as a nation,” Suri added.