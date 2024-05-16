BJP Spokesperson Thakur Abhijeet Jasrotia Addresses Kargil Media

In a recent press interaction, BJP spokesperson Thakur Abhijeet Jasrotia articulated his longstanding relationship with Ladakh, spanning over 25 years. This bond forms the foundation of his engagement with the local press and community.

Jasrotia emphasized Kargil’s significance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recalling the PM’s inaugural address to the nation from Kargil in 2014. He highlighted the pivotal moment Kargil faces today, as it decides whether its representative will join the ranks of the BJP, with PM Modi as he will assume PM office for a third term.

The spokesperson commenced his dialogue by honoring the valor of the Kargil war heroes, including those who served beyond the call of duty, without donning a uniform.

He proceeded to celebrate the achievements of Kargil’s youth, who have reached commendable heights, serving in prestigious institutions like NASA and emerging as top doctors. Jasrotia’s narrative painted a picture of a progressive Bharat, envisioning a developed Kargil and Leh as integral parts of this growth.

With the future in the hands of Kargil’s youth, Jasrotia urged them to choose a path that aligns with the nation’s development trajectory. He called upon all constituents to cast their vote for the BJP, advocating for a renewed Kargil and Ladakh.

The BJP’s vision for Kargil is one of progress and prosperity, aligning with the broader goals of a ‘Viksit Bharat.’ Jasrotia’s appeal to the electorate is clear: vote for the BJP, vote for a new Kargil, and a new Ladakh.