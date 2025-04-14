BJP pays glowing tribute to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar across Kashmir valley

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir today paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, with commemorative events organized across all districts of the Kashmir Valley.

The programmes were held under the leadership of the respective BJP District Presidents, who led floral tribute ceremonies and highlighted the life and legacy of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The main function was held at the BJP Head Office, Kashmir—J53, Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, where senior BJP leaders gathered to honor Dr. Ambedkar’s unparalleled contributions towards social justice, equality, and empowerment of marginalized communities.

Waqf Board Chairperson (MOS) Dr. Darakshan Andrabi and Party Chief Spokesperson Advocate Sunil Sethi were the Chief Guest on the occasion.

During the event, BJP leaders, karyakartas, and supporters offered floral tributes to Dr. Ambedkar and reiterated the Party’s commitment to his vision of an inclusive and progressive India. Speakers on the occasion recalled Dr. Ambedkar’s struggle against social discrimination and his pivotal role in shaping a democratic and egalitarian framework for the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Party Chief Spokesperson Advocate Sunil Sethi emphasized that Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals remain more relevant than ever and serve as a guiding light for the ongoing mission of nation-building under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The event concluded with a collective pledge by all present to continue working for the upliftment of every section of society in line with Dr. Ambedkar’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas