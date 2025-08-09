BJP not just political party but family committed to nation-building: Sat Sharma

Jammu, Aug 08: “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not just a political party, but a family committed to building a stronger, united, and self-reliant India,” the party’s Jammu & Kashmir president Sat Sharma said on Friday.Sharma, accompanied by MLA Jammu East, Yudhvir Sethi, welcomed the new members with party patkas and extended their best wishes, encouraging them to work collectively towards the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The overwhelming participation in today’s programme is proof that people have immense faith in the policies and vision of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji,” he said.Sharma urged the new members to work selflessly, connect with people at the grassroots, and be the voice of those in need. “Together, we will take the message of the BJP to every home in Jammu & Kashmir,” he said, adding that the BJP follows the policy of ‘nation first’ ideology and works in the country’s interest.The joining programme was organised by the OBC Morcha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir, led by its President Braham Jyot Satti, at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, the party said in a statement issued here.BJP leaders present on the occasion commended the decision of the new entrants, calling it a clear reflection of the people’s growing trust in the party’s governance, transparency, and development model.Sharma welcomed the new entrants, appreciating their wise decision to join a nationalist party that cares for the people. He said the party’s doors are always open for those who wish to serve the nation above self-interest.He highlighted the BJP’s unwavering focus on inclusive development, social justice, and cultural pride, stating that the party’s rise in Jammu & Kashmir is driven purely by people’s trust and participation.Yudhveer Sethi, welcoming the new entrants, said the BJP has always believed in inclusive growth where every section of society, irrespective of caste, creed, or region, has an equal stake in the nation’s progress. “The joining of such a large number of people from the OBC community is a testimony to the fact that the BJP’s message of development, nationalism, and social justice is reaching the grassroots,” he said. Braham Jyot Satti, in his address, highlighted the party’s commitment to inclusive development and empowerment of all sections of society, particularly the OBC community. “OBCs are the backbone of our nation because OBCs represent the maximum population of India, and OBCs are die-hard nationalists,” he said.