BJP MP Ravi Shankar vows to convey “India’s concerns” against terrorism in front of international community

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravishankar Prasad on Saturday vowed to convey India’s concerns effectively in front of the international community after being named as a member of the delegation visiting key partner countries to project India’s continued fight against cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said the step to choose members from opposition parties is great foresight, terming it a strategy of India for peace and tough action against terrorism.

“This is a great foresight of the government of India and particularly the Prime Minister that he has trusted members of parliament of all political parties to go and convey to the world the strategy of India for peace and tough action against terrorism. Terrorism is a global curse. I am happy that the PM has chosen me to lead one of the delegations and I have been conveyed by the sources that I will be going to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria with my colleagues,” he stated.

“…Why is it that wherever there is any global terrorism, some needle of suspicion is there in Pakistan… We will convey India’s concerns,” the BJP MP added.

The Centre has chosen a seven-member all-party delegation that is set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month in the context of Operation Sindoor and India’s continued fight against cross-border terrorism.

The following Members of Parliament will lead the seven delegations: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP leader Baijayant Panda, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

Earlier NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule also accepted the invite to lead a delegation abroad, I am honoured to join the all-party delegation representing India on the global stage. I humbly accept this responsibility and thank Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister Kiren Rijiju ji and the Ministry of External Affairs. I am deeply grateful to the people of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency for your continued support. Our mission is to convey India’s united and unwavering message of zero tolerance against terrorism. we stand as one nation–proud, strong, and unwavering. Jai Hind.”

The All-Party Delegations will project India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

The tour is expected to last 10 days, commencing on May 23. The parliamentarians’ groups are likely to visit several key world capitals, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Japan.

This is the first time that the Centre will depute MPs from multiple parties to present India’s stance on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is leading the coordination efforts for this international tour, marking a significant step in India’s diplomatic outreach.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India’s precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists. (ANI)